K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.01 ($12.96).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDF. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €12.16 ($14.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.63. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

