Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $674,437.07 and $1.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00151737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042892 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.