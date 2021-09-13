Kusama Hits One Day Trading Volume of $451.52 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and $451.52 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $410.22 or 0.00917107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00080147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00121661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00173499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,528.54 or 0.99548981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.99 or 0.07086908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.53 or 0.00886494 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.