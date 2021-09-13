Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,108.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $216,363.09 and approximately $5,108.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003927 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007261 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

