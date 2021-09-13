Kylin (KYL) Achieves Market Cap of $43.96 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a total market cap of $43.96 million and $2.39 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kylin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

