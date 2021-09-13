Kymera Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,199 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,036% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares in the company, valued at $24,859,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $15,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 21,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,767. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

