L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $19,739,699.98 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total value of $19,739,699.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

