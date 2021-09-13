L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells $2,481,469.81 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.52. 1,102,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,280. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.