L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells $2,481,469.81 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.52. 1,102,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,280. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

