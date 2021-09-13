Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.13. 8,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,494. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $176.49 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

