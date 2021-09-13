LABS Group (LABS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.97 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and approximately $929,973.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00123582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00174288 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,207.84 or 0.99848039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.18 or 0.07169660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00903369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

