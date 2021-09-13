Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 139.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.71.

Lam Research stock opened at $598.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $610.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.05.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

