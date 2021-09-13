Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $15.60 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $233,236.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

