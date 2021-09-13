Landbox Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $255,194.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $382,886.12 and $255,194.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00174411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.79 or 1.00083362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.87 or 0.07175992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00931759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

