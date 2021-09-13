Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $161.60 on Monday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $164.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.