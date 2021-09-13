LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.71 ($83.19).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €64.50 ($75.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.78. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

