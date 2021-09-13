Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.27

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 31293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.