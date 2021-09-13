Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Lawson Products worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $458.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

