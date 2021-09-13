LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in LCI Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $130.52 on Monday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.