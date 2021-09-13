LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Shares Up 0.3%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 5,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

