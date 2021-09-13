Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd’s (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 20th

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities’ (NASDAQ:LEGAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGAU opened at $9.80 on Monday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGAU. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,836,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $22,831,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,677,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

