Lead Wallet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00123448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00174114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,218.02 or 1.00161549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.92 or 0.07232062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00889400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

