Lead Wallet Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00174980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,403.23 or 0.99253969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.17 or 0.07157769 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00906088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

