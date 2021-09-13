Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.80. 1,761,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.23. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

