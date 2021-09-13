Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.80. 1,761,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.23. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
