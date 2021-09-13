LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €142.03 ($167.09).

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €126.85 ($149.24) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €132.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.17.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.