LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of LendingClub worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LendingClub by 38.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $99,447,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $352,070. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of LC opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

