Lennar (LEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $99.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.