Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $321.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.49. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $259.62 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,251 shares of company stock worth $8,701,772. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.