Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.62 ($11.31).

Several analysts have issued reports on LEO shares. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €15.65 ($18.41) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. Leoni has a 12 month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of €18.50 ($21.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.41.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

