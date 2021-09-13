Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $739,622.59 and $31.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,295.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.30 or 0.07279603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00392661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.72 or 0.01361564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00123611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00577738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.74 or 0.00480704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00348966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

