Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $624,645.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

