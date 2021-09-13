LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 68.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 267,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 156.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 191,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 956,735 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at about $13,166,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. 54,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,452. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

