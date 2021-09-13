Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

LICY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. 1,016,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,452. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). Equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

