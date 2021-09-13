Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 63,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,425.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.