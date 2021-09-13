Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.36. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 5,184 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

