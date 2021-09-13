LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.82 million and $52,368.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00151647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00736971 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,055,042,198 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,714,775 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

