Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $210,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

