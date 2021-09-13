Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lowered by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Linde makes up 5.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Linde worth $177,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $310.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

