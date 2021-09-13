Linear (LINA) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Linear has a market cap of $183.00 million and approximately $54.93 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00060005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00149080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

