LINKA (LINKA) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $1.70 million and $77,308.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00151943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00042887 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.