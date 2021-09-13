LinkEye (LET) Market Capitalization Tops $7.39 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $341,681.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00080147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00121661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00173499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,528.54 or 0.99548981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.99 or 0.07086908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.22 or 0.00917107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002932 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

