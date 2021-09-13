Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 2,928 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 446,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 66,789 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

GILD stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.