Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 747 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,695,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.11 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

