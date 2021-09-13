Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 8,428 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Corteva by 81.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

