Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $66.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

