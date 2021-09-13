Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DD stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.