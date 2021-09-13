Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.63.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $469.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

