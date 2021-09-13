Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 2,700 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of LHC Group worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

Shares of LHCG opened at $176.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

