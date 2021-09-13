Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,973,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

