Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

BND stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

