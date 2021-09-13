Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NYSE YUM opened at $129.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

